Malta Dynamics donates 5,000 masks to area schools

Malta Dynamics Delivery(Malta Dynamics)
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MALTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Malta Dynamics has donated 5,000 masks to schools in Morgan, Noble, and Washington counties.

According to a news release, the masks are three ply and disposable.

“Several of our team members have children in school,” CEO Damian Lang said. “The face masks are helping to protect what matters most to our staff while helping the local communities.”

This isn’t the first time Malta Dynamics has made a donation like this. They donated around 1,500 masks at the beginning of the school year as well.

“Our area schools are likely in more need of masks now than they were in the fall,” Malta Dynamics Operations Manager Greg Brown. “We want to continue to help keep people safe and supplied with quality face masks. We also have greatly reduced the price of our 3 ply masks for purchase as well to the general public.”

