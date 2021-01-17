Advertisement

Marietta holds its fifth annual ice show

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta might have gotten some snowflakes Saturday but ice was the centerpiece of the festivities.

If you drove by the Armory this afternoon, you might have noticed a crowd gathered around, fixated on a man sculpting ice with a chainsaw.

That man is Tyson Whistler. The Marietta Ice Show may have been five years in the running but Whistler, the artist responsible for every ice sculpture showcased, has been at it for 15 years. He says every year is one step closer to perfection.

Whistler recently transformed his garage into a working ice shop, putting about four hours into each of his 20 sculptures.

Whistler has been an artist his whole life, painting and drawing since childhood, and is inspired by Marietta’s art scene.

“I mean, community is everything here and to be able to participate in the artistic vibe that we’ve developed in Marietta has grown and grown and grown and it’s kind of like hey I want to be able to contribute my style to that and it’s awesome that so many people are so complementary and take interest in it,” he said.

