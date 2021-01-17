Advertisement

Marietta publishes its 2021 visitor guides

The guide has a new section featuring stand-out locals.
The guide has a new section featuring stand-out locals.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

If you are wondering what adventures 2021 holds for Marietta, you might want to check out the newly released visitors guide.

This guide can serve as a compass of sorts for visitors and a heads up for locals about 2021 events. For instance, there’s the Marietta Riverfront Roar, the Sweet Corn Festival, and more.

Deana Clark of the Marietta Washington County Convention and Visitor Bureau says the pandemic hit the tourism industry hard. In fact, their revenues were cut in half.

Still, Clark looks forward to what 2021 will bring. There aren’t any new events in the magazine but there is a new section locals may appreciate.

Clark explained, “So this year, new to our visitor guide, we have a hometown hero section. So we’ve featured five local folks from Washington County and it kind of tells their story because our community and the people that live in our community are a big part of the draw for tourists here and so we wanted to tell a little of their stories as well.”

You can find the visitors guide online at www.mariettaohio.org. You can request a hard copy of the magazine from the website as well.

