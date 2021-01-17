Marshall comes up short against Western Kentucky

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Jordan Rawls made a pair of free throws with five seconds left and Western Kentucky defeated rival Marshall 69-67.

After Rawls put the Hilltoppers on top 69-66, they fouled Andrew Taylor on purpose.

Taylor made the first free throw and missed the second on purpose.

The Thundering Herd got the rebound but a rushed 3-pointer by Mikel Beyers was off the mark. Charles Bassey had 24 points and Carson Williams added 16 points for Western Kentucky.

Taylor had 17 points for the Thundering Herd and Taevion Kinsey added 16 points

