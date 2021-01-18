Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash on the Parkersburg-Belpre Memorial Bridge sent to people to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center on Monday morning.

The call came into the Wood County 911 Center at 7:08 a.m., and they said that ice on the road is believed to have been the culprit for the crash.

While the bridge was briefly shut down, it was back open before 8:30 a.m.

In addition to Camden Clark, St. Joseph’s also had an ambulance at the scene, and the Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments also responded.

