Barniak, Charles Louis

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charles Louis Barniak, 89, of Tollgate Community, near Pennsboro, WV departed this life peacefully in his sleep with family by his side on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the VA Nursing Home in Clarksburg, WV.

Charles was born February 9, 1931 in Fairmont, WV a son of the late Lewis and Mary Elizabeth (Hagar) Barniak. Charles was a Veteran of the United States Army Engineer Battalion from 1952 through 1953. He retired from the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department as a Dispatcher and Jailer in 2001. Charles also had a love of Automobiles and loved to play his guitar and banjo. Charles was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by the love of his life, Loretta Barniak, a brother, Richard Barniak, two sisters, Donna Lue Shobe and Martha Jane Barniak, and a great-granddaughter, Haylie Dugan.

He is survived by a loving son Ronald and Jeannie Barniak of Cairo, WV, a loving daughter, Diana and Jim Dugan of Indianapolis, IN, a sister Joan and Butch Bias of Grafton, WV, five grandchildren, Sabrina Barniak, David Barniak, Laura Dugan, Sean Dugan, and Jonathan Dugan, ten great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Brianna, Brylea, William, Waylon, Jayda, Kaylinn, Dominic, Abrelle and Savanah, and several caring nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Monday January 18, 2021 from 12-2 pm with services to follow at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Charles, who had a love of animals, to the Ritchie County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

