Caskin, Jerrie Joan

Jerrie Joan Caskin met the Lord on January 16. She was born Jerrie Williams, August 7, 1926, to Francis and Anna (Pryor) Williams of Marietta. A lifelong resident and graduate of Marietta High School, she never lost her love for Marietta and its history.

Married in 1946 to Robert H. Caskin, they had three children: Christina Caskin Siegfried, Zachary Robert Williams Caskin and Nancy Caskin Edwards (Ben). Eight grandchildren had the privilege and blessing to know their Mimi and then pass on their love for her to many great grandchildren. Nancy Harris is a living sister and brother George Williams deceased.

Jerrie was a member of Central Christian Church where she served the Lord. She represented the Third Ward on Marietta City Council, chaired the Washington County Republican Party. Most important activity in her life was the annual Easter Egg Hunt she held at Camp Tupper Park for all kids. She spent weeks stuffing eggs and coloring hundreds of them. It was a project of love.

Jerrie’s love of life was expressed in her interest of antiques, collectibles, dogs, jewelry and music.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

