Coat drive happening for kids to keep them warm

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the winter season getting colder in the Wood County area, some children will not have the protection they need from the weather.

Because of this, the Education Alliance is having a coat drive to help all children to stay warm during these months. It’s all a part of their Coats4Kids drive that looks to help the West Virginians that aren’t able to shield their children from the cold.

“More than 300,000 West Virginians were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills before the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of COVID-19, the need for coats this winter is greater than ever before,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, the President/CEO of The Education Alliance. “Through the Coats4Kids drive we answer Dr. King’s call to serve and are making a difference in the lives of West Virginia residents by helping our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter.”

The Coats4Kids drive aims to donate at least 400 articles of winter clothing to help West Virginia families stay warm. Area residents are invited to make a difference in their local community by donating new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. Education Alliance AmeriCorps encourages you to put extra love in your donation by including a note in the pocket of each coat.

People can come to the three different locations in Wood County to provide winter clothing for children during this time.

These areas include Criss Elementary, Williamstown Elementary and West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

It’s all in an effort to help the kids of this area who aren’t fortunate enough to have the protection they need.

“We’re asking for new or gently used winter coats, scarves, toboggans, winter hats, gloves; sets of those.” Anything that can help a kid, or even not just an elementary kid but even if we have sizes for high school kids,” says Education Alliance education vista, Dale Bowyer.

The coat drive will be going on until February 1.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.