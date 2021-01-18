Croy, Geraldine Elizabeth

Geraldine Elizabeth Croy, 77, of Elizabeth passed away January 12, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Parkersburg.

She was born on March 13, 1943 in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Garnet G. and Geneva Morrison Knight.

“Gerry” graduated from Parkersburg High School and attended Mt. State College. She enjoyed helping her father and husband with their cattle. She enjoyed the outdoors and games with family and friends. She was a member of the Slate Church of Christ.

Gerry is survived by her brother in law Larry Croy, nephew Kevin Croy and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-eight years, John William Croy in 2013.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Monday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Scott Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

