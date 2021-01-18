Curfman, Steven

Steven L. Curfman, 60, of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 19, 1960 in Parkersburg, a son of Thelma Rowley Curfman of Washington, WV and the late Don Curfman.

Steve was a retired building inspector for the city of Vienna and had worked at DuPont in the drafting department. He enjoyed motorcycles, shooting, hunting when he was younger and listening to music. Steve was a good mechanic and could build anything. He was a life member of the NRA and was a member Grand Central Church of Christ.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Locke Curfman; one daughter, Katie Curfman of Parkersburg; three step-sons, Robert Williamson of Vienna, David Williamson of Grandville, OH and Luke Williamson of Vienna; one brother, Roger Curfman (Donna) Washington, WV; and two nephews, Brad Curfman and Ryan Curfman (Tabitha) all of Tampa, FL.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Burnt Hill Cemetery, Williamstown, WV. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Curfman family.

