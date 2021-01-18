Garrett, Don Alden

Don Alden Garrett, 92, of Parkersburg, died December 27, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born August 27, 1928 in Montpelier, IN, the son of the late Oliver and Bessie Garrett. He was the long- time restaurant manager of G. C. Murphy’s on Market Street in Parkersburg. He was an active member of Stephenson United Methodist Church. He was passionate for bowling and golfing. He was survived by his four sons, Gregory (Sharon) Garrett of Parkersburg (recently deceased), Pete (Randy) Garrett of Scarborough, ME, Mark (Della) Garrett of Knoxville, TN, Doug (Bev) Garrett of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren. In addition to his wife of 68 years, Martha H. Garrett and his parents, he was preceded in death by 8 siblings. No services are planned at this time.

