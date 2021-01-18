Advertisement

Gov. Justice to be sworn-in for second term on January 22

Governor Jim Justice
Governor Jim Justice(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Governor Jim Justice will be sworn-in for his second term on Friday, January 22.

The Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will be attended by a smaller than usual crowd while state officials take COVID-19 precautions. Only the families of those being sworn-in, dignitaries, members of the media, and a handful of other invited people will be allowed to attend. The event will be livestreamed online and broadcasted on the West Virginia Channel for everyone else.

The ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

In addition to Governor Justice, the Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture, and Supreme Court Justices will be sworn-in that day.

After being sworn-in, Justice will deliver his inaugural address.

Usual inauguration day ceremonies may be scaled back or cancelled outright as state officials take COVID precautions.

