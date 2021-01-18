Advertisement

‘I thought it was cool’: West Virginia woman charged after Capitol riots

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A woman from West Virginia is being charged after entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th during a riot and removing a “members only” sign.

Authorities have charged a student at the University of Kentucky in connection with the riot on Capitol Hill.

Court documents show that Gracyn Courtright, 23, was posting photographs taken outside the Capitol and in Washington, D.C. to an Instagram account, that account was later deleted.

Another photo posted to the account showed Courtright with the quote “Infamy is just as good as fame. Either way I end up more known. XOXO.”

The account also received direct messages in which Courtright appears to respond saying “the chamber like the senate where desk are” and says she “took pictures all in the building.” In a conversation with an unnamed witness Courtright replies “idk what treason is.” She also tells the witness, “it’s history idc,” and “I thought it was cool.”

Federal records show that Capitol Police reviewed surveillance footage and witnessed Courtright on the second floor, walking up the steps near the Senate Chamber carrying a “Members Only” sign. The criminal complaint says that eventually a law enforcement officer takes the sign away from her.

Legal filings indicate that Courtright is a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Days later, an FBI agent interviewed Courtright’s father via telephone, who indicated she was staying with him at his home in West Virginia. He told the FBI agent that Courtright traveled to Washington D.C. to be at “the party” and stayed with friends from high school who live in the D.C. area.

The criminal complaint, listing violation of four federal laws and arrest warrant were filed Saturday.

