Lawrence, Jr., Thomas L.

Thomas L. Lawrence, Jr. 93, of Harrisville, WV, died January 14, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born June 29, 1927 at Hamburg, NJ, the son of the late Thomas L. Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth Runton Lawrence.

He served as a Navy Seabee during WW II. He managed his family’s dairy farm for years in Hamburg, NJ, then, worked at a zinc mine in Ogdensburg, NJ and the quarry in Hamburg, NJ. Tom attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Harrisville. He was a lifetime member of the VFW serving as commander in Vernon, NJ and Harrisville, WV. He greatly enjoyed golf playing with the men’s league at North Bend for years. He was also an avid fisherman.

Tom is survived by a son, Thomas L. Lawrence III (Irene Bartz) of Harrisville, WV; daughter-in-law, Susan of Levittown, NJ; grandchildren, Thomas Lawrence IV (Kristen) of Montgomery, NY, Beth Lallis (Angelo) of Montgomery, NY, Bridget McGivern (Bob Bownes) of Troy, NY, Kate Jonietz (Adolf) of Clintondale, NY, Sammy Nguyen (Liam) of San Antonio, TX and Lindsey Rossi (Nick) of Saratoga Springs, NY; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Lawrence of Largo, FL and sister, Mary MacLean of Milton, VT. He had many special friends including the Bartz family who thought of him as a second father.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Kruppa Lawrence; a son, Hugh T. Lawrence; and sister, Jane Flanagan.

There will be no local services because of COVID-19 and he will be cremated by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV and laid to rest at the family plot in Hardiston, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, 403 W. Myles Ave., Pennsboro, WV 26415.

