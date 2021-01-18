Advertisement

Lawrence, Jr., Thomas L.

WTAP Obituaries
WTAP Obituaries(WTAP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas L. Lawrence, Jr. 93, of Harrisville, WV, died January 14, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.  He was born June 29, 1927 at Hamburg, NJ, the son of the late Thomas L. Lawrence, Sr. and Elizabeth Runton Lawrence.

He served as a Navy Seabee during WW II.  He managed his family’s dairy farm for years in Hamburg, NJ, then, worked at a zinc mine in Ogdensburg, NJ and the quarry in Hamburg, NJ.   Tom attended St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Harrisville.  He was a lifetime member of the VFW serving as commander in Vernon, NJ and Harrisville, WV.  He greatly enjoyed golf playing with the men’s league at North Bend for years.  He was also an avid fisherman.

Tom is survived by a son, Thomas L. Lawrence III (Irene Bartz) of Harrisville, WV; daughter-in-law, Susan of Levittown, NJ; grandchildren, Thomas Lawrence IV (Kristen) of Montgomery, NY, Beth Lallis (Angelo) of Montgomery, NY, Bridget McGivern (Bob Bownes) of Troy, NY, Kate Jonietz (Adolf) of Clintondale, NY, Sammy Nguyen (Liam) of San Antonio, TX and Lindsey Rossi (Nick) of Saratoga Springs, NY; 9 great grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Lawrence of Largo, FL and sister, Mary MacLean of Milton, VT.  He had many special friends including the Bartz family who thought of him as a second father.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Kruppa Lawrence; a son, Hugh T. Lawrence; and sister, Jane Flanagan.

There will be no local services because of COVID-19 and he will be cremated by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV and laid to rest at the family plot in Hardiston, NJ.  In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority, 403 W. Myles Ave., Pennsboro, WV 26415.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Generic Coronavirus
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported from Wood County
McCauley says he hasn't seen his grand-kids in a long time because of Covid.
Rumpke staff dug through 10,000 pounds of trash to help granddad retrieve lost gem

Latest News

WTAP Obituaries
Garrett, Don Alden
WTAP Obituaries
Pyett, Barbara Sue Crews
WTAP Obituaries
Caskin, Jerrie Joan
WTAP Obituaries
Cusack, Jr., William “Bill” Fuger
WTAP Obituaries
Michael, Gregory S.