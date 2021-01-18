Advertisement

Marietta College launches six-week service initiative

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, much of Marietta College had to be creative with how they would honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

Marietta College will be holding a six-week service initiative involving those in the college community to better the Mid-Ohio Valley area.

They are working in part with many non-profits such as Marietta Main Street and the O’Neill Center.

All of these will include flexible projects that will be done around the community whether they be in-person or virtual.

It’s all a part of the college’s “Commitment to Hope” campaign for their students.

“We have partnerships with about a dozen non-profits and we’re going to work with them to organize safe and helpful service projects where we’ll send students, faculty and staff out into the community,” says Marietta College director of civic engagement, Maribeth Saleem-Tanner.

They also held a lunch-time discussion held by the education department to talk about social justice and many other topics.

The college will be holding a virtual vigil later today to reflect on Dr. King and his impact.

