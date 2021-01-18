Marietta plans to bring in more waterfront recreation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Councilman Bill Farnsworth said city council is discussing bringing canoe and kayak rentals to the Muskingum River. Small pontoon boats aren’t out of the question either.

The goal is deeper than just adding more recreational opportunities.

Farnsworth said, “For one thing, it unifies the community. It’s also a healthy outlet for recreation. As we all know, obesity is one of the number one problems health-wise and it also allows people to enjoy themselves - family and single-friendly activities for people.”

Farnsworth is open to hearing public input for the project.

There is a committee meeting coming up this Tuesday. It will be open and on Facebook.

