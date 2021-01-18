Advertisement

Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - First lady Melania Trump posted a farewell message to Twitter Monday.

In the video, she said it has been “the greatest honor” to serve as first lady.

Trump said she’s “humbled to have had the opportunity to represent a nation with such kind and generous people.”

“To all of the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever,” she said.

The message comes two days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

