Ohio reports 65 more COVID-19 deaths

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported 65 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday afternoon.

That raises the death toll to 10,200.

In addition to the latest deaths, officials reported 5,247 new cases, raising that total to 826,754.

Ohio has 3,686 hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, 946 of which, are in intensive care units.

A little under four percent of Ohioans have begun the vaccination process as the total first dose count reaches 435,177 on Sunday afternoon.

