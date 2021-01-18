Advertisement

Oho boys h.s. basketball poll- Jan 18

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Oho (AP) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Boys’ Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1, Hilliard Bradley (7) 7-0 167

2, Cin. Elder (3) 12-1 156

3, Lakewood St. Edward (6) 6-0 148

4, Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 131

5, Cin. Moeller (3) 10-3 122

6, Massillon Jackson 11-1 74

7, Huber Hts. Wayne 9-1 69

8, Westerville Cent. 8-0 58

9, Can. McKinley 8-3 40

10, Sylvania Northview 7-0 22

(tie) Cin. St. Xavier 8-1 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Mentor 17. Centerville (1) 15. Miamisburg 12.

DIVISION II

1, Lima Shawnee (10) 13-0 183

2, Akr. SVSM (7) 10-1 175

3, Rossford 10-0 118

4, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 10-0 104

5, Hamilton Ross (1) 12-1 98

6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 9-0 75

7, Warrensville Hts. 8-1 60

8, Shelby 10-1 51

9, Akr. Buchtel 6-1 50

10, Vincent Warren 7-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 28. Cin. Woodward 27. Circleville Logan Elm 17.

DIVISION III

1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 8-0 165

2, Worthington Christian (3) 12-1 153

3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 7-0 149

4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 10-1 126

5, Fredericktown 12-0 99

6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 13-0 95

7, Sardinia Eastern 14-1 69

8, Beverly Ft. Frye 9-1 58

9, Proctorville Fairland 9-3 40

10, Wheelersburg 11-0 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 21. Cin. Taft 16. Cin. Country Day 12.

DIVISION IV

1, New Boston Glenwood (9) 13-1 164

2, Columbus Grove (1) 7-1 131

3, Antwerp (3) 10-1 128

4, Ottoville 11-2 122

5, New Madison Tri-Village (5) 13-0 112

6, Cin. College Prep 7-1 75

7, Kalida 11-2 70

8, Botkins 12-1 69

9, Richmond Hts. (2) 2-3 51

10, Tol. Christian 8-2 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 18. Norwalk St. Paul 17. Cedarville 15. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Stewart Federal Hocking 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

