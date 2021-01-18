Oho boys h.s. basketball poll- Jan 18
COLUMBUS, Oho (AP) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Boys’ Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Hilliard Bradley (7) 7-0 167
2, Cin. Elder (3) 12-1 156
3, Lakewood St. Edward (6) 6-0 148
4, Gahanna Lincoln 7-0 131
5, Cin. Moeller (3) 10-3 122
6, Massillon Jackson 11-1 74
7, Huber Hts. Wayne 9-1 69
8, Westerville Cent. 8-0 58
9, Can. McKinley 8-3 40
10, Sylvania Northview 7-0 22
(tie) Cin. St. Xavier 8-1 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 19. Mentor 17. Centerville (1) 15. Miamisburg 12.
DIVISION II
1, Lima Shawnee (10) 13-0 183
2, Akr. SVSM (7) 10-1 175
3, Rossford 10-0 118
4, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 10-0 104
5, Hamilton Ross (1) 12-1 98
6, Plain City Jonathan Alder (1) 9-0 75
7, Warrensville Hts. 8-1 60
8, Shelby 10-1 51
9, Akr. Buchtel 6-1 50
10, Vincent Warren 7-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 28. Cin. Woodward 27. Circleville Logan Elm 17.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10) 8-0 165
2, Worthington Christian (3) 12-1 153
3, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5) 7-0 149
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 10-1 126
5, Fredericktown 12-0 99
6, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 13-0 95
7, Sardinia Eastern 14-1 69
8, Beverly Ft. Frye 9-1 58
9, Proctorville Fairland 9-3 40
10, Wheelersburg 11-0 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jamestown Greeneview (1) 21. Cin. Taft 16. Cin. Country Day 12.
DIVISION IV
1, New Boston Glenwood (9) 13-1 164
2, Columbus Grove (1) 7-1 131
3, Antwerp (3) 10-1 128
4, Ottoville 11-2 122
5, New Madison Tri-Village (5) 13-0 112
6, Cin. College Prep 7-1 75
7, Kalida 11-2 70
8, Botkins 12-1 69
9, Richmond Hts. (2) 2-3 51
10, Tol. Christian 8-2 49
Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 18. Norwalk St. Paul 17. Cedarville 15. Van Wert Lincolnview 13. Stewart Federal Hocking 12.
