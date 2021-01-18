Advertisement

Pyett, Barbara Sue Crews

WTAP Obituaries(WTAP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Barbara Sue Crews Pyett, age 83, of Parkersburg passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Worthington Manor Nursing Home.  Born on May 5, 1937 in Waverly, WV, she was the daughter of the late Archie Thomas Crews and Mary Elizabeth Bennett.

She was the former wife of the late Jesse James Pyett, Jr. and Wayne Leroy Gains.  Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Crews; half-brother, Ralph Bennett; sister, Kitty Mace; half-sisters, Carol and Patty; and son, Wayne Gains, Jr.  She is survived in life by her daughter, Wendy Gains; and her grandchildren, Megan Gains, Patricia Warren, Patrick Gains and Wayne Edwin Gains.

Barbara had a passion for walking and at times enjoyed sewing.  She also loved to watch the County Music Awards, the CMA’s.

At the request of the family, no public services will be held.  A service at the graveside will take place at a later date in Sunset Memory Gardens.

