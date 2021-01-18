Advertisement

Ravenswood mayor to introduce riverfront development project

(WSAZ)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - With infrastructure improvements under way, Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller is turning his attention to development of the city’s riverfront.

“When you’re coming from Ohio, when you’re coming from the north,” Miller said Monday, “if you’re going to Myrtle Beach when you’re going on vacation, the first thing you see when you’re going into West Virginia on the William Ritchie bridge will be the marina and the multi-sports complex.”

The mayor Tuesday night is to announce details of a development that is to include a marina along the Ohio River. It would include docking sites and a refueling point for passing boaters.

“There’s going to be an opportunity where they can fill up right on the spot, without having to go anywhere else,” he says. “They can stop right here, do what they need to do, eat, shop. There’s a transient boat dock.”

Ravenswood’s industrial economy has been in doubt for years, since the demise of Century Aluminum in 2009. In spite of the pandemic, the mayor believes the city’s future is in travel, and, specifically, recreation.

“That economy transcends any type of industry. You’re going to get that every spring and summer. That’s going to be a cash injection into our small businesses downtown and it will create a ripple effect.”

There isn’t a current price tag, but federal and state funding is being sought, as are local partnerships.

Plans for the sports complex, which would include sites for several sports, are to be released in detail at Tuesday night’s city council meeting, which will begin at 7:30.

