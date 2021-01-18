Schwendeman, Rita Elizabeth

Rita Elizabeth Schwendeman, 94, of Churchtown, Ohio, died on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Harmar Place in Marietta, Ohio. She was born on July 11, 1926 in Churchtown to Frank L. and Luella Mary Green Arnold.

Rita was a 1945 graduate of Waterford High School. She married Paul Joseph Schwendeman on October 21, 1947. Rita was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Churchtown.

She is survived by three children, Margaret Wolf (Mike), Edith Parsons (Michael) and Robert Schwendeman; grandchildren, Melissa Cox (Nathan), Melinda Kegley (Josh), Michael Schwendeman (April), Kate Pence, Lisa Parsons, and Patrick Parsons; great grandchildren, Megan, Mckayla, Jacob and Sara Schwendeman, Jillian and Nevaeh Kegley and Trevor Cox; two sisters, Maxine Stewart and Gladys Saling; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, on December 1, 2007; daughter, Mary Louise Schwendeman, on December 4, 2015; four brothers, Ermine, Orvin Leland and Louis Arnold; and two sisters, Katherine Schwendeman and Imogene Mason.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 to 7 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service held at 7 p.m.

Rita’s family would like to thank the staff of the Haven unit at Harmar Place for all their loving care over the years. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Rita’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

