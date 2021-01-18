Advertisement

Some Wood County high school students to be in class Tuesday

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A change in the West Virginia COVID-19 map means half of Wood County’s high school students will attend classes for the start of in-person learning Tuesday.

The map, released Monday morning by the Department of Health and Human Resources, went from “red” to “orange”.

It means high school students with names beginning with L through Z will attend classes on campus Tuesday.

Tuesday, January 19, is the day directed by Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Board of Education as the day in-person learning for students for grades K-8 is to resume.

Wood County Schools last week issued additional guidelines for in-person attendance, with the first half of the alphabet (A-K) attending Monday and Wednesday and the last half (L-Z) attending Tuesday and Thursday, unless the county is “red” on the DHHR map.

The two groups alternate on Fridays.

