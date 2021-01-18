State troopers investigating fatal crash in Gallia County

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle wreck that left one man dead in Gallia County.

Troopers say a Toyota pickup was heading south on State Route 7 around 10:30 Sunday morning when it went left of center and struck a Chevrolet commercial truck.

The commercial truck left the roadway as a result of the crash and lost its trailer.

The trailer then struck a tree and then a fence.

Officials say 57-year-old Richard Koeber, of Vinton, was driving the Toyota and died as a result of the wreck.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.

Both men were wearing seatbelts.

State Route 7 near milepost 29 was closed for around two hours as a result of the wreck.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.