State troopers investigating fatal crash in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WTAP) - Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle wreck that left one man dead in Gallia County.
Troopers say a Toyota pickup was heading south on State Route 7 around 10:30 Sunday morning when it went left of center and struck a Chevrolet commercial truck.
The commercial truck left the roadway as a result of the crash and lost its trailer.
The trailer then struck a tree and then a fence.
Officials say 57-year-old Richard Koeber, of Vinton, was driving the Toyota and died as a result of the wreck.
The driver of the commercial vehicle was not hurt.
Both men were wearing seatbelts.
State Route 7 near milepost 29 was closed for around two hours as a result of the wreck.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
