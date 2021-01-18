Advertisement

Williams, Omagene Eagle

Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Omagene Eagle Williams, 90, of Big Bend, WV passed away on Thursday, Jan 14, 2021.

She was born February 14, 1930, a daughter of the late Carl and Anna Goodnight Eagle.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Williamson Dale Williams, her son Billy

Williams, and Donald R. Williams, and one grandson, Matthew W. Williams.

She is survived by her children, oldest to youngest: Donald R. Williams, Earnest Williams (Brenda) of

Belmont, WV, Roy W. Williams of Big Bend, WV Robert G. Williams of Big Bend, WV, Connie L. Weekley

(Victor) of York, PA, Janet Krause (Michael) of Camp Hill PA, Vonda Shears (Larry) of Elizabeth, WV,

Anna B. McCumbers of Big Bend, WV and Terry T. Williams (Sheila) of Big Bend; grandchildren: Donnie Williams, Twila Williams, Carrie Lott Williams, Rebecca Williams, Jennifer Williams, Zackary Williams, Matthew Williams, Robert Williams, Christopher Williams, Nichole Weekley, Danielle Weekley, Amber Krause, Russell Underwood, Daniel Chaffee, Brandon Underwood, Tyler Underwood, Josh McCumbers, Eric McCumbers, Stephanie McCumbers, and Brittany Williams; great-grandchildren, Ashton Lee Kayla, Hayden Lee, Kayliegh, Finn, Hunter, Bear, River, Taylor, Cieara, David, Zoie, Elijah, Allison, Skylar, Easton, Mackenzie, Abigail, Dakota, Cole, Lexi, and Ty.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Roger Williams officiating.  Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, January 21, 2021, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Betts Cemetery.  Masks and social distancing are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

