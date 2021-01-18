Wilson, Joanna R.

Joanna R. Wilson, 90, of Vienna, went to join her beloved husband of 69 years, Max, in Heaven on Friday, January 15, 2021 from her residence.

She was born July 5, 1930, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Walter and Ruth E. Barnhart Crouser.

Joanna was a proud graduate of the Charleston High School class of 1948. She was an avid reader, enjoyed painting, cake decorating and had a passion for shelling the beaches of Florida and especially the Outer Banks, NC.

She is survived by her two children, Ruth Sealey (Gary) of Washington, WV and Bill Wilson of Vienna; grandchildren, Erin Mueller (Matthew) of Salisbury, NC, Wesley Wilson of Vienna and Heather Keim (Clayton) of Zebulon, NC; and great-grandchildren, Ryder Keim and Oliver Keim.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Rick Brookens officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Wilson family.

