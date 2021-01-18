Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - First responders were called to the area in front of Walmart on Grand Central Avenue Monday afternoon to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Vienna Police Sgt. Robert Nichols said a woman was hit by a pickup truck around 2:30 p.m.

He could not speculate on injuries, but said she was alive when she was taken to the hospital form the scene.

Dispatchers at the Wood County 911 Center said the Vienna Fire Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services were also on scene.

Nichols said the scene was cleared by roughly 3 o’clock.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.