WVU-Parkersburg employees near full vaccinations for staff volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Employees at West Virginia University at Parkersburg are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Jim Justice has added higher education workers to the top of the list for getting vaccinated, opening up workers at WVU-P to get their shots.

Seventy-eight employees have already volunteered to roll up their sleeves, though only 30 have gotten their shots so far.

Another 20 will get theirs on Thursday.

WVU-P president Chris Gilmer says it’s important for higher education workers to be inoculated as soon as possible.

“It’s important that there is no delay to any of the programs that higher education is trying to implement,” says WVU-Parkersburg president, Gilmer. “So, we think it was appropriate and we’re grateful that the governor decided to put higher education towards the top of the priority list.”

Forty more employees are expected to get their shots when another delivery is made.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.