Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg employees near full vaccinations for staff volunteers

WVU-Parkersburg employees near full vaccinations for staff volunteers
WVU-Parkersburg employees near full vaccinations for staff volunteers(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Employees at West Virginia University at Parkersburg are getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Governor Jim Justice has added higher education workers to the top of the list for getting vaccinated, opening up workers at WVU-P to get their shots.

Seventy-eight employees have already volunteered to roll up their sleeves, though only 30 have gotten their shots so far.

Another 20 will get theirs on Thursday.

WVU-P president Chris Gilmer says it’s important for higher education workers to be inoculated as soon as possible.

“It’s important that there is no delay to any of the programs that higher education is trying to implement,” says WVU-Parkersburg president, Gilmer. “So, we think it was appropriate and we’re grateful that the governor decided to put higher education towards the top of the priority list.”

Forty more employees are expected to get their shots when another delivery is made.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Generic Coronavirus
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported from Wood County
McCauley says he hasn't seen his grand-kids in a long time because of Covid.
Rumpke staff dug through 10,000 pounds of trash to help granddad retrieve lost gem

Latest News

Marietta College launches six-week service initiative
Marietta College launches six-week service initiative
West Virginia, Ohio governors discuss states’ vaccination rates
Forecast for January 18th
Forecast for January 18th
File image
Some Wood County high school students to be in class Tuesday