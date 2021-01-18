Advertisement

Young, Joseph Maxwell

Published: Jan. 18, 2021
Joseph  Maxwell Young, 84, of Parkersburg passed away January 1, 2021 at his nieces home in California.

He was born on August 25, 1936 in Buchannon, WV and was the son of the late Paul V. and Anita Maxwell Young.

Joseph had proudly served his country in the US Air Force.  He worked for GE Plastics for twenty-nine years before retiring. Joseph was a member of the Masonic Lodge #169, American Legion Post #15, and VFW Post 1212.

Joseph is survived by his niece Shiela Elizabeth Ann Fernandez and her family of Chula Vista, CA. He is also survived by his nephews James Paul Ray Smith and Eric Eugene Joseph Smith and their families.

In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by his wife Frances Fox Young in 2009 and his sister Judith Ann Smith.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be  from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm on Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family requests donations be made in Joseph’s memory to the Hospice of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

