Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Lake Champlain Chocolates is issuing a voluntary recall for a select number of milk chocolate products, due to potential foreign object contamination. For more information and a list of the affected lot codes, please visit our website: https://t.co/uzS7LU53eA pic.twitter.com/tKmSlx1RtI — LCChocolates (@LCChocolates) January 16, 2021

