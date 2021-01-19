Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Wood County for residents age 65 and older

Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update(AP)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held this week for residents age 64 and older through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

The free clinics will be held at a number of locations throughout the state. In Wood County, a clinic will be held from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Thursday, January 21 at WVU-Parkersburg Early Childhood Education Center, located at 300 Campus Drive.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Once the appointments have been filled, names will continue to be taken for inclusion on the waitlist. Those who would like to make an appointment are asked to call (304) 420-1449 after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Additional clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, and Randolph, counties. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital
McCauley says he hasn't seen his grand-kids in a long time because of Covid.
Rumpke staff dug through 10,000 pounds of trash to help granddad retrieve lost gem

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: Wood County remains 3rd in COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
WTAP News @ 11 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Zander Rice
WTAP News @ 11 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Zander Rice
WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County moves to orange; students last names L-Z attend in person
WTAP News @ 11 - Wood County moves to orange; students last names L-Z attend in person
WTAP News @ 11 - Gov. Justice's inauguration ceremony on Friday
WTAP News @ 11 - Gov. Justice's inauguration ceremony on Friday