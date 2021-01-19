COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held in Wood County for residents age 65 and older

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Governor Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held this week for residents age 64 and older through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

The free clinics will be held at a number of locations throughout the state. In Wood County, a clinic will be held from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Thursday, January 21 at WVU-Parkersburg Early Childhood Education Center, located at 300 Campus Drive.

Vaccines will be given by appointment only. Once the appointments have been filled, names will continue to be taken for inclusion on the waitlist. Those who would like to make an appointment are asked to call (304) 420-1449 after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Additional clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, and Randolph, counties. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.