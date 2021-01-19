Local baseball seeks new umpires

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the local baseball season just a couple of months away, there’s a big need for those who call the balls and strikes.

A spokesman for the Ohio-West Virginia Baseball and Softball Umpires Association say it’s been hard to find volunteers for the upcoming season.

Declining interest has been a trend over the past three years or so, and officials say the pandemic has just added to the problem.

Now, even though the season is rapidly approaching, the association says it is still looking for volunteers to train.

“We are going to have a class where we can gladly take anybody that’s interested and get them in the class and train them and hopefully get some new umpires,” says Ohio-W. Va. Baseball and Softball Umpires Assoc. president, Rex Foster. “So, that’s really one of the main things I would like to see if we could get some help with or if anybody is interested. They can call me and I’ll try to answer questions if they may have about what it takes to get involved in umpiring.”

The Umpires Association says it still needs five to ten new umpires to volunteer for the upcoming season.

