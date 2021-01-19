Marietta teacher contract negotiations are taking longer than usual

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta teacher contract that expired in June has yet to be replaced with a new one.

Negotiations have so far gone on about two months longer than usual, according to Superintendent Will Hampton. He said the school system is juggling multiple challenges, which is slowing the process down. For instance, there’s the consolidation which is resulting in cutting staff - a point Hampton admitted is making the negotiation more emotional. On top of that, it’s taking up a lot of time.

Among Covid complications, a significant amount of money is no longer in the picture. To be specific - 1.2 million dollars, according to Hampton.

He also reported a significant number of students turning to homeschooling and virtual school. Hampton was not willing to speak on specific points being negotiated.

He said, “Right now we’re dealing with the toughest issues and usually they’re the last issues so we’ll get through these. Hopefully we’ll be able to speak to it with greater detail very soon.”

Some teachers held a peaceful demonstration regarding their contracts in December.

