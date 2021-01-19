Advertisement

Marietta teacher contract negotiations are taking longer than usual

By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta teacher contract that expired in June has yet to be replaced with a new one.

Negotiations have so far gone on about two months longer than usual, according to Superintendent Will Hampton. He said the school system is juggling multiple challenges, which is slowing the process down. For instance, there’s the consolidation which is resulting in cutting staff - a point Hampton admitted is making the negotiation more emotional. On top of that, it’s taking up a lot of time.

Among Covid complications, a significant amount of money is no longer in the picture. To be specific - 1.2 million dollars, according to Hampton.

He also reported a significant number of students turning to homeschooling and virtual school. Hampton was not willing to speak on specific points being negotiated.

He said, “Right now we’re dealing with the toughest issues and usually they’re the last issues so we’ll get through these. Hopefully we’ll be able to speak to it with greater detail very soon.”

Some teachers held a peaceful demonstration regarding their contracts in December.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge
Charles Huff is set to replace longtime Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday and would become the...
Herd officially hires Charles Huff
Generic Coronavirus
Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported from Wood County
McCauley says he hasn't seen his grand-kids in a long time because of Covid.
Rumpke staff dug through 10,000 pounds of trash to help granddad retrieve lost gem

Latest News

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
UPDATE: Residents still without power, SR 7 closed
West Virginia, Ohio governors discuss states’ vaccination rates
A sports complex is in the works for the City of Ravenswood
WTAP News @ 5 - Ravenswood new sports complex