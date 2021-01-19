Marietta Welfare League to provide $72,000 to local organizations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Each year, the Marietta Welfare League accepts community grant applications from Washington County nonprofit organizations and provides tens of thousands of dollars to be used to serve the local community.

The organization has selected 37 nonprofits from the pool of 2020 applicants. In total, it will provide approximately $72,000 to those nonprofits.

The League raises much of the money to be used for these funds from its coffee shop, located inside Marietta Memorial Hospital. One hundred percent of the money made at the shop goes into the funds. However, in 2020, the shop was closed for three months, and the organization feared it would have insufficient funds to provide the grants. But due to its commitment to supporting the community, it managed to raise the funds once the shop had reopened. While the amount available was down from 2019, when the organization raised over $90,000, the League was glad to have the ability to provide assistance in a year that was quite difficult for many nonprofits.

“We were afraid in March when they shut us down that we would not have any money to give out. But when it came down to it...we were going to do whatever it took to make some kind of commitment to our community. That’s why we’re here, to better Washington County, " said Trisha Miller, P.R. chairperson for the League.

After the shop was permitted to safely reopen, it enjoyed support from many hospital employees, and continued to successfully raise funds for the grants.

The League chose first to provide grants to those organizations meeting immediate needs, such as those serving the healthcare community or working to combat food insecurity. Then, they selected organizations whose work enriches the community, such as those involved in education and the arts.

“[Last] year was like one we’ve never seen before...We knew our community was hurting...We started with those grants that were directly serving people in need...whether it was healthcare, food, medical supplies,” Miller said. “We also had a huge turnout for educational needs. With the love of our customers at the League shop, we did have some funds to put toward arts, education, historical preservation, the things that keep our community going,” she added.

Checks will be sent to those organizations receiving grants. Typically, the League holds a ceremony to present the checks, which Miller said provides an excellent networking opportunity for local nonprofit professionals. However, no ceremony is planned this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional information about the League’s grants can be found on its website.

The full list of grant recipients in alphabetical order is as follows:

1. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 389

2. American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

3. Belpre Area Ministries

4. Belpre Church of Christ

5. Betsey’s Learning Tree

6. Community Action Program of Washington-Morgan Counties

7. Compassionate Animal Resources for the Elderly

8. Ely Chapman Educational Foundation

9. Eve, Inc.

10. Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department

11. First Congregational Church

12. Friends of Sternwheel

13. Go Packs

14. Greater Marietta Food Pantry

15. Habitat for Humanity of the MOV

16. Marietta College

17. Marietta Community Foundation

18. Marietta Franciscan Community Meals

19. Marietta Health Foundation

20. MOV Gift of Life

21. Newport Community Food Pantry

22. Oak Grove Christian School

23. O’Neill Center

24. Parents and Friends of the Hearing Impaired

25. Pioneer Pilots

26. River Cities Symphony Orchestra

27. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

28. The Castle

29. The Right Path for Washington County

30. Tri County Food Pantry

31. United Church Homes – Harmar Place

32. Washington County Harvest of Hope

33. Washington County Historical Society

34. Washington County Homeless Project

35. Washington State Community College Foundation

36. Women’s Care Center

37. YMCA

