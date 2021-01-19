MOV Players to present Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Players are preparing to present Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, with the first performance taking place Friday night.

As is the case with many of Christie’s stories, the play is a murder mystery. It’s set on a remote island to which ten guests are summoned and soon discover there is a killer among them.

After a period in 2020 of presenting only online performances due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Players returned to in-person performances in the fall, following all safety regulations.

“Last October, we did an Edgar Allen Poe show that I wrote and directed...People were very eager to get out into the world,” said Mack McHale, the show’s director.

McHale said he is a fan of Christie’s original novel and was eager to direct the adaptation of it.

“I thought, I’d love to present And Then There Were None..I read the book, I’ve seen the play, I’ve seen the movies. The BBC did a...dramatization of it,” McHale said.

The Players are also continuing to present radio dramas via Zoom for those who would prefer to watch a performance virtually.

Tickets for And Then There Were None can be purchased on the Players’ website. Additional information about the performance, including showtimes, can be found on its Facebook events page.

