Obituary: Betty Jean Donahue

Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Betty Jean Donahue, 97, of Parkersburg died January 14, 2021 at Ohio Valley Healthcare.  She was born in Belpre, OH a daughter of the late Raymond Edward and Evelyn Ora (Weaver) Dulaney. She was the oldest direct descendant of Capt. Myles Standish and Capt. John Rouse, one of the founding families of Belpre. She was also a descendant of the first woman schoolteacher in the Northwest territory, Bathsheba Rouse.

She worked at Worthington Nursing Home and St. Joseph’s Hospital.  She enjoyed walking and spending time with her friends and family.                                                                                             

She is survived by her children Robert E. Donahue of Parkersburg, Ronald E. Donahue (Melinda) of Arkansas, Rose E. Logston of Belpre, Roger E. Donahue (Rita) of Indiana, Rhonda E. Sharp (Paul) of Parkersburg, Richard E. Donahue (Muriel) of Lancaster, OH, Randall E. Donahue (Linda) of Mineral Wells, Russell E. Donahue of Parkersburg, Rocky E. Donahue (Brenda) of Parkersburg, and Roberta E “Birdy” Donahue of Moorefield, WV; a brother Roger Dulaney (Carol) of Georgia; two sisters Rose Kerns of Baltimore, MD and Leora Russell of Costa Rica; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Donahue; son Rodney E. Donahue; brothers James, Robert, Richard, David, and Raymond Dulaney; and twin sister Donna Dulaney.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating.  Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday 2-4 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

