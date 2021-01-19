Obituary: Calvin Edward ‘Ed’ Starkey

Calvin Edward ‘Ed’ Starkey of Vienna, West Virginia, went peacefully to meet his Lord on January 18, 2021 at the age of 96, after a brief illness and residence at the Willows Center, Parkersburg.

He was born in Mannington, West Virginia on September 21, 1924, the son of Edward Clemma and Bertha Emma Beaty Starkey. He graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1942. He worked for his father at Starkey’s Feed Store and was later employed by Guthrie-Morris-Campbell and Kaufmann-Lattimer, as well as running a custom carpet business with his partner of many years, the late Calvin Mayle. He was a lifelong member of Wayside United Methodist Church, where he served the Lord as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, among numerous other positions.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn Virginia Kirsch Starkey; daughter Deborah Starkey of Vienna, Austria; granddaughter Amy Lee Phelps Stollar of Marietta; and great-grandchildren Michael Lee of Vienna and Toby Phelps and Lily Phelps of Marietta. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Sarah Starkey Lee Smith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church or The Good Samaritan Center, both located at 3001 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, West Virginia.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Starkey family.

