Obituary: Esther Garcia Sarver

Esther Garcia Sarver, 49 of Marietta, Ohio died at her residence on January 19, 2021. She was born in Laredo, TX on February 26, 1971. She was the daughter of Martina Estrada Garcia and the late Faustino Valentine Garcia. She was a teacher and Instructional Coach from 1997 to 2015 in Dallas, TX and had been the Assistant Director of Universal College in Aley.

Survivors include her husband, Jon Sarver of Marietta, Ohio, her mother, her two sons, David and Michael Sarver of Marietta, Ohio. Also surviving are five brothers, Faustino Garcia, Richard Garcia, Ashley Teeter, Daniel Garcia, Andres Garcia, five sisters, Isidra Hamill, Gabriela Masters, Norma West, Carmen Ochoa, and Isabelle Wyand.

She was preceded in death by her father, Faustino Valentine Garcia.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Jason Blackwell officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.