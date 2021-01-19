Obituary: Flavy W. Edwards

Flavy W. Edwards, 84 of Parkersburg passed away January 17, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Fairmont, WV. the son of the late Elmer and Augusta Little Edwards.

He retired from Corning Glass after many years of service. He owned and operated Ed’s Auto Sales for over 50 years. He also assisted his wife in her business, Mary’s Towing Service, for 38 years. He had been a member of the Cornerstone Gospel Church and had recently attended the Vienna Baptist Church faithfully.

Flavy was a hard worker with a generous and giving heart, over the years he ran two businesses successfully with only a 9th grade education showing the importance of hard work and determination . He enjoyed wheeling and dealing and loved making deals. He loved being with his family and grandchildren and giving advice on life and had many quotes that family and friends will always remember.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart, love of his life and wife of 68 years, Mary Lou Baker Edwards of Parkersburg; His children, Larry Edwards (Becky) of Vienna, Michael Edwards of Parkersburg and Patricia Brown (Bill) of Vienna. His grandchildren, Danny Edwards, Chris Edwards, Angela Edwards, Steven Edwards, Tracy Florence, Michelle Caplinger, Aaron Edwards, Jessica Woods, Lindsay Cornell, Bethany Beuhring, Isaac Brown, Eric Brown, Samantha Wilkinson, Lantz Hoyler and many great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Hoyler and his siblings, Suzanne Ingraham, Norma Comas and Johnny Edwards.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 12:00 at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Wilding officiating. Entombment will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8pm.

The service on Thursday will be Live Streamed at the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page.

