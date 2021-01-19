Obituary: Freddie Scott, Jr.

Freddie Scott, Jr., 56, of Parkersburg departed this earth to his heavenly home on January 17, 2021 at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness. He was born July 1, 1964 in Parkersburg, the son of Helena J. Shaver (Lloyd) of Parkersburg and the late Freddie Scott, Sr.

Freddie was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High School, participating in both wrestling and crew. Upon graduation, he served honorably in the United States Air Force for nine years, both stateside and overseas. Upon separating from the service, Freddie returned home to West Virginia and became the first black police officer of the Parkersburg Police Department; also becoming a detective before ending his career with the city. Freddie then became a correctional officer obtaining the rank of corporal. Freddie was a patriot who spent his entire adult life working to defend his city, state and country.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Freddie Scott, Sr.; two sisters, Robin R. Kelly and Jocelyn F. Scott; and one brother Jason L. Scott.

He leaves behind one daughter, Cheryl E. Scott of Parkersburg, one son Fredrick L. Scott of Arizona; one brother, Michael J. Scott of Crosslanes WV; five sisters, Deitra Glover (Billy) of Parkersburg, Denise Jones of Kentucky, Jessica Wilson of Parkersburg, Jacquline Zeune of Welch, WV and Jemetta Cornelison of Parkersburg; along with nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 10am to 1pm at Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg. Funeral services will be held at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Brady Stephens officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove cemetery.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

