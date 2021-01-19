Advertisement

Obituary: Gregory S. Michael

Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gregory S. Michael, 62, of Belpre passed away at 3:15 am, Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his home.  He was born January 22, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas, a son of Larry and Jacqueline Harris Michael.

Greg was employed by Laurel Estates Apartment in Maintenance.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp.

On March 17, 1976, he married Debra Alderman who survives with one son and one daughter, Tausha Michael of Little Hocking and Greg Michael of St. Marys, WV; 5 grandchildren:  Brittany Corbitt, Brianna Michael, Ryan Gregor, Damien Michael and Reagan Michael; 4 great grandchildren: Joseph, Jace, Jayden, Carmyn and 2 brothers and 2 sisters: Richard (Dawn) Michael, Debbie (Phil) Lamp, Sue (Randy) Emerick and Robert Graham.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son Joey Michael.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, Jan 21, from 9:00 until 11:00 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Lynch Cemetery.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the funeral home to assist with expenses will be greatly appreciated.

