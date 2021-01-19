Obituary: James Edward Hall Sr.

James Edward Hall Sr, 67, of Vienna, left our world for Heaven on January 15, 2021 at 7:46 a.m.

He was an employee with Corning Glass Works and Schott Scientific Glass for 20+ years. Jim built two houses, where he raised his three children. He was a loving family man and an avid license plate collector. Jim was a member of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

Jim is survived by two children, Lisa Hall and James Edward Hall Jr; one grandson, Isaiah Hall; three sisters, Debra Turner, Cindy Evans and Ruth Gibbs; five brothers, Harvey Hall Jr, Delbert Hall, John Hall, Gary Christopher and Robert Newbrough Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 wonderful years, Debra Kay Hendershot Hall; his son, Christopher Hall; mother, Roella Newbrough; and father, Harvey Hall.

Funeral services will be held 12 pm Monday, January 18, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Reverend Robert Park and Reverend Ronnie Hendershot officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 am – 12 pm Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

