Obituary: Jo Ann Oliver

The family would like an edit to this obituary, They want Raymond Oliver III (Sara) removed.

Should read:

Jo Ann Oliver, 67, of Marietta passed away December 19, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Jo was born on March 21, 1953 in Bellaire, Ohio.

She was a kind and loving soul who knew no stranger. Jo enjoyed gardening, reading, camping, and doting on her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ms. Oliver shared her life with her soulmate, Raymond Oliver Jr., with whom she spent 53 wonderful years.

She is survived by daughter Rachael (Michael) McManus. Jo is also survived by many grandchildren, Raymond Oliver IV, Katelyn (Nathan) Turk, Elijah Oliver, Victoria “Tori” Allen, Mark Kroeger, Jonathan “Jon” McManus, Mikaela McManus, and Autumn McManus. Jo also had two great grandchildren, Maddison “Maddie” Turk and William “Liam” Allen. She is also survived by many other family members.

Jo was preceded in death by her grandson, James Oliver, and many other family members.

She was incredibly proud of the fact that four of her grandchildren, Tori, James, Mark, and Jon, served in the United States Army.

Ms. Oliver had very specific wishes for those of us left alive to rejoice for the end of her suffering because she is now with her Lord.

There will be no funeral, as per her wishes. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation to 910 East Third Street, Suite/ P.O. Box 3110 Gillette, Wy 82717 of which Jo was a founding member.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, of their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.