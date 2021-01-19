Obituary: Maye Pauline Ayers

Maye Pauline Ayers, 93, of Washington, WV went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 18, 2021 from Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born April 17, 1927 in Cairo, WV, the daughter of Harley M. Sandy and Della Shields Sandy.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed crafting, dominoes and gospel sings. She was an active member of the Union Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son Michael (Linda) Ayers; brother, Donald J. Sandy; four grandchildren, Dawn Ayers Morariu, Michael (Jane) Ayers, Tammy (Criss) McCauley and Stephanie (Randy) Close along with nine great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John R. “Jack” Ayers; three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Law officiating assisted by Pastor Roger Johnson. Burial will follow at Harper Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5pm-8pm on Friday, January 22, 2021 and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.