Obituary: Robert Lee Holland

Robert Lee Holland, 84, of Parkersburg passed away January 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 13, 1936, a son to the late Joe and Norma Byers Holland. Bob worked as a Chemical Operator for GE and was a member of the 19th Street Church of God. Bob was a people person, always interested in others before himself and winning people over with his famous smile. So much so that people called him “Smiley”. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving Robert is his wife Jan Holland; daughter Cheryl Holland Clegg; son Bobby Holland; granddaughter Amie Clegg VanCamp (Keith); grandson Adam Clegg; and great grandchildren Autumn VanCamp (Audrey), Zac VanCamp and Mya VanCamp.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his two younger brothers Jodie and Paul.

Amid COVID concerns, a private family service will be held with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the 19th Street Church of God in Parkersburg, WV.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Amedysis Home Health and Amedysis Hospice for their tremendous care of Bob.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.