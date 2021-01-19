Obituary: Stanley Sterger, Mick

Stanley Sterger, Mick, 87 of Parkersburg, WV passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2021 after a 4 year bout of renal failure. He was born in Toledo, OH on April 16, 1933 to Elizabeth and Nicholas Sterger-- the youngest of 8 children Stan was predeceased by his parents and siblings, George, Mimi, Bus, Agnes, Chris, Tom and daughter, Cheryl Lippert and his Significant other of 20 years, Burnie Rourke.

Stan was an avid sportsman who had many athletic accomplishments. Stan graduated from Waite HS in 1951 to later be inducted into the Waite HS Hall of Fame. Nickname was “Mr. Touchdown”, he was a fullback in football as a freshman he was All-City Honorable Mention 48, 1st Team All-City Football in 49, 50 and 51; Leading Scorer football 50, 51; State Finals – Track; played with the Semi Pro Football Team Toledo Tornadoes and he received a scholarship to play football at Indiana University to only go on and Join the US Marine Corps in 53. MP Sterger played football for the Quantico Marines and achieved the title of All Marine, Football, Golden Gloves Boxing Champion. As a Marine he played in the Poinsettia Bowl 53. Stan went on to play sports his whole life, Softball, Bowling and Golf--he achieved his first hole-in-one in 2017 of 149 yards at 84 years old. He NEVER gave up and always did his best at anything that he did. He had charisma and dressed in style his whole life-- A prideful man who enjoyed living life to the fullest and a retiree of Ironworker, Local Union 55.

He is Survived by his sole surviving sibling, Marge Rogers who is 93 years young in addition to his children: Linda Lohsen, (Russ), Michael Waldrop, (Lisa), Kimberly Windland, (Brent) and Mickey Sterger, 16 Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

A celebration of Stanley’s life will be held in the future at the family’s convenience.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.