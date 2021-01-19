Obituary: William O. “Bill” Arnold, Jr.

William O. “Bill” Arnold, Jr., of Parkersburg died Sunday January 17, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center, at the age of 89. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late William Oscar Arnold Sr. and Dortha M. (Smith) Arnold.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School, West Virginia University School of Engineering (Morgantown) and was a West Virginia Registered Professional Engineer. After marrying Ellen Joyce Bonnett, Bill (and Ellen) went to the United States Army - Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. After honorable discharge from the United States Army, Bill and Ellen returned to Parkersburg, WV where, for many years, Bill was involved with engineering, development, and management of Union Insulating. The Arnold family - Bill, Ellen, Craig (son), and Linda (daughter) resided in the “Blennerhassett” area of South Parkersburg and was active in many organizations including Washington United Methodist Church. In the late 1970′s - Bill, Ellen, and Linda, moved to the Chicago, IL area - where Bill was involved with Resinoid Engineering and Underwriters Laboratory (UL). In the late 1980′s - Bill moved to Bryan/Ney Ohio - where he was involved with Allied Moulded Products. Bill married Nancy O’Shaughnessy, and the Arnold and O’Shaughnessy families united for some thirty years.

Retirement for Bill Arnold was adding antique tractors and engines to his collection, machine shop projects for repairs, and “light plants” from the past. Bill had specific equipment restorations for his son and his grandsons. Bill enjoyed friendships with many local tradesmen and families in the Ney/Bryan Ohio area, but one his closest relationships was that of his neighbor, Joe Singer - and the entire Singer Family (Wife, Children, Grandchildren, and Dogs). As health began to decline for Bill and Nancy - Bill’s desire was to return to Parkersburg (with all of his “Toys”) and live with Craig, Amy, and his grandsons - Patrick & Logen.

After months of planning and many equipment loads (still under way) - in June 2020 Bill returned home to Parkersburg, and by August 2020 was living here, once again.

The loads will continue, and Grandpa’s Toys will be proudly displayed - at home in WV- just as he wanted, only with a huge void of him being gone in body, but with us forever in Spirit.

We endeavor to carry out Grandpa’s wish of helping people and especially children, through the excitement of antique equipment with tractors and bulldozers.

Bill Arnold is survived by his son William “Craig” Arnold & wife Amy; grandchildren Patrick Arnold, Logen Arnold, and Ashley Arnold Phillips; and great grandchildren Cooper, Corbin, Cohen, and Camden Phillips - all of Parkersburg; Bill Arnold is also survived by his second wife Nancy Arnold; her children Jim O’Shaughnessy & wife Cathy, and John O’Shaughnessy & wife Cynthia; and grandchildren Kyle and Caroline & Clark and Addison … all of Chicago, IL. Bill Arnold is also survived by: Dr. Edward Waybright and family, Jim Waybright and family, and Darby (Smith) Kaduk and family.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Ellen Joyce (Bonnett) Arnold; daughter Linda Joyce Arnold, and sister Betty Sue Waybright.

Services will be Saturday (23 January 2021) 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Scott VanFossen of Faith Fellowship Church, officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Friday (22 January 2021) from 6-8 PM. Leavitt Funeral Home - 403 7th Street - Parkersburg, WV 26101 - 304-422-6459

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. 1620 Park Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26101 (866) 428 - 4438

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.