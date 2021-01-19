Advertisement

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields opts for NFL

Justin Fields will enter the NFL draft.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declares for NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declares for NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft, while Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave is returning for his senior year.

The teammates announced their decisions Monday on Twitter.

Fields, expected to be a first-round pick, went 20-2 as a two-year starter for the Buckeyes. Olave was Fields’ favorite target and OSU’s leading receiver.

For his career at Ohio State Fields passed for nearly 5,400 yards and 63 touchdowns.

He also rushed for more than 800 yards and 15 tds.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

