UPDATE: Residents still without power, SR 7 closed

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTOWN, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: Dispatchers said at 9:45 p.m. Monday that State Route 7 near milepost 48 will be closed while a wrecked semi is recovered.

A dispatcher told WTAP that troopers on scene expect the recovery to take roughly half an hour.

The semi crashed around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and took out multiple electrical poles.

No injuries were reported, but the wreck caused power outages around the area.

Once the truck is moved, one lane of traffic will remain closed for AEP workers who are still repairing poles in the area.

At 9:50 p.m. AEP’s website still showed more than 800 customers without power in Washington County.

According to dispatchers, the truck’s trailer was empty.

ORIGINAL:

Dispatchers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say some Washington County residents are without power after a semi went off road and struck at least one electrical pole Monday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene on State Route 7 near milepost 48 shortly before 4 p.m. and some were still on scene at 8:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Around 8:45 p.m. AEP listed more than 800 customers as without power in Washington County.

