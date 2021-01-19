Wood Co. sheriff’s office doesn’t expect any rioting tomorrow

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities say they aren’t aware of any potential violence connected to tomorrow’s presidential inauguration.

But Sheriff Steve Stephens says authorities will be on the lookout for any potential problems throughout the day.

Stephens says his office is in contact with the West Virginia fusion center in Charleston to help protect from any potential local threats.

That agency collects, evaluates, analyzes and provides information and intelligence regarding possible criminal or terrorist activity in the state.

The goal is to prevent any problems like what happened January 6th at the U.S. capitol.

“As of right now, we don’t know of any that have been made. Either credible or not credible at this point. And we’re just going to be treating it as business as usual. However, we will be vigilant to see if there is anything that does occur,” says Stephens.

Stephens says that if you see anything suspicious tomorrow you should dial 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.